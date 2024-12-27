DECEMBER 27 — Recent allegations by PAS against DAP spotlight the party’s consistent attempts to create discord among Malaysians. Politicising matters such as Christmas celebrations, while ignoring the reality of Malaysia’s diverse cultural tapestry only shows PAS’ true intent — which is to create disunity and fear in our nation.

In its recent accusations, PAS claimed that Muslims participated in singing Christmas carols at a public event. However, no evidence has been presented to substantiate these claims. Minister of Local Government Development (KPKT), Nga Kor Ming, clarified that the participants were Christians from Sarawak (many serving in the K9 firefighting unit). This raises the question: does PAS have credible proof to support its allegations, or is it yet another attempt to polarise public opinion?

Every year, a controversy is ignited over simple holiday greetings like “Merry Christmas,” with factions like PAS portraying them as threats to religious principles. This distortion undermines the true spirit of festive cheer and harmony. Harmless tunes such as Jingle Bells and Deck the Halls celebrate the season’s joy — no different from saying “Gong Xi Fa Cai” during Chinese New Year or “Rasa Sayang” for other cultural festivities. By labelling these songs as religious infringements, PAS demonstrates a profound misunderstanding of our multicultural heritage.

The public spending time at the Saloma Link with Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) in the background, illuminated in red and green on a public holiday in celebration of Christmas, December 25, 2024. — Bernama pic

Nga Kor Ming’s clarification underscores a vital truth: Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity. Sarawak, with its longstanding tradition of interfaith harmony, exemplifies the unity that defines our nation. Rather than viewing the celebration of Christmas by Christian staff members as controversial, it should be seen as an affirmation of religious freedom — a cornerstone of our Constitution.

Yet PAS continues to fan the flames of division. At a national level, such actions hinder our progress toward mutual understanding and coexistence. Rather than bringing people together, PAS’s rhetoric fosters suspicion and alienates those who hold dear the values of tolerance and respect that are deeply woven into the Malaysian fabric.

This pattern of stoking religious discord is nothing new for PAS. In 2021, certain PAS leaders objected to Christmas-themed decorations in public spaces, claiming these displays “threatened Islamic principles.” In 2017, PAS members went further by alleging that wishing non-Muslims “Merry Christmas” compromised Islamic faith. These baseless statements betray an ongoing effort to frame religious festivities as incompatible with Islam —a deeply flawed premise at odds with Malaysia’s inclusive identity.

Malaysians must challenge these divisive narratives, demand credible evidence for such accusations, and stand firm in our commitment to the principles of unity and harmony that have long guided our nation forward.

* Syerleena Abdul Rashid is Member of Parliament for Bukit Bendera.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.