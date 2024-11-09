NOVEMBER 9 — Malaysia has recently intensified its efforts to reinforce accountability and transparency within its commercial entities, especially Government-Linked Companies (GLCs).

In a significant move to enhance transparency and accountability within Malaysia's GLCs, the National Audit Department (NAD) has announced plans to audit approximately 2,000 GLCs starting next year.

This initiative aims to ensure that these entities, which play a pivotal role in the nation's economy, adhere to the highest standards of financial integrity and governance.

GLCs are instrumental in driving Malaysia's economic development, managing critical sectors such as finance, infrastructure, and telecommunications.

Their operations significantly impact public services and national growth.

As organisations with substantial government involvement, GLCs play a pivotal role in the country’s economic development, executing essential public projects and delivering critical services.

The public has a vested interest in ensuring that GLCs manage resources effectively and responsibly, as these entities frequently oversee major initiatives across infrastructure, finance, telecommunications, and other strategic sectors.

The close scrutiny of their operations is crucial, as a lack of transparency in GLCs can lead to inefficiencies, potential misuse of funds, and diminished public trust.

Given their access to public funds and government support, GLCs are expected to adhere to the highest standards of financial accountability.

With their substantial influence and the public funds they manage, it is imperative that GLCs operate with utmost transparency and accountability.

Audits by Malaysia’s National Audit Department are increasingly recognised as fundamental to achieving these standards.

The critical role of accountability in GLCs

For Malaysia, the accountability and transparency of GLCs extend far beyond administrative formalities; they are essential to national progress.

Given their economic significance, GLCs’ operations directly influence both public perception and economic stability.

Without stringent accountability measures, these companies risk falling into inefficient practices or, worse, unethical conduct that could harm Malaysia’s economic and social interests.

In this context, the Auditor General’s Office plays a central role. By performing comprehensive audits, the NAD meticulously evaluates GLCs’ financial performance, operational efficiencies, and compliance with regulatory standards.

These independent assessments ensure that GLCs adhere to policies that prioritise public interest and align with international best practices, thus bolstering their credibility and reliability.

Advantages of NAD audits for GLCs and public stakeholders

The NAD’s audits provide multiple benefits that reinforce GLC accountability.

First, the NAD’s independent oversight lends credibility to the financial and operational reports produced by GLCs.

This impartial scrutiny reassures stakeholders, investors, and the public that GLCs are managed with transparency and integrity, fostering greater public confidence in these entities.

Second, audits highlight operational inefficiencies that may otherwise go unaddressed. By identifying cost-saving measures or wasteful expenditures, NAD audits enable GLCs to optimise their resource allocation, enhancing their performance and financial health.

Given that GLCs often manage substantial budgets for high-impact projects, improving efficiency translates into considerable savings and increased effectiveness.

Moreover, the NAD’s involvement serves as a deterrent against unethical practices and mismanagement.

The NAD has the mandate to investigate discrepancies and report any irregularities, leading to corrective actions when necessary.

This layer of accountability dissuades potential misconduct within GLCs, supporting a culture of integrity across these organisations.

A move toward enhanced public trust

As integral drivers of Malaysia’s development, GLCs hold significant responsibilities, and the government’s commitment to greater transparency in these entities reinforces public trust.

By conducting annual audits, the NAD ensures that GLCs adhere to ethical and legal standards.

When audit findings are made public, they foster a culture of openness and continuous improvement, reassuring the public that GLCs — central to Malaysia’s infrastructure and services — are responsibly managing taxpayer resources.

Additionally, the NAD’s audits often lead to policy recommendations that guide GLCs toward best practices in governance and operational efficiency.

Such continuous improvement benefits not only the organisations themselves but also the wider economy and the Malaysian public, who rely on GLC services.

Conclusion

In a dynamic and rapidly developing economy, accountability and transparency in GLCs are imperative.

The NAD is a vital partner in ensuring that GLCs in Malaysia uphold these standards, remaining accountable, efficient, and transparent.

Through its audits, the NAD bolsters public confidence, identifies areas for enhancement, and drives higher performance standards within GLCs.

As Malaysia progresses towards a resilient, integrity-driven economy, the NAD’s oversight of GLCs will remain critical, ensuring that public interest is consistently prioritised. Ultimately, the Auditor General’s Office safeguards public resources while cultivating a culture of accountability essential for Malaysia’s long-term growth and development.

* Zarina Zakaria is an Associate Professor at the Department of Accounting, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.