APRIL 29 — Should we not be a busybody to a crisis 8,000 kilometres away and say good luck to the two tribes who are bent on killing each other with no intention to make peace?

If South Africa (the State) and South Africans (the people) had that stance, their lawyers would not have argued before the International Court of Justice where they presented detailed descriptions of a very compelling case of genocide that Israel is committing in Gaza.

On Tuesday (March 23) Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, presented a UN report on the discovery of mass graves found at some medical facilities in the Gaza Strip. .⁠

Palestinian paramedics carry away bodies of dead people uncovered in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on April 17, 2024 after the recent Israeli military operation there. — AFP pic

Shamdasani said that the Gaza government media office reported that some of the Palestinian bodies found had been stripped and had had their hands tied.⁠

The finding of hundreds of bodies in mass graves at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis and at the Al Shifa medical facilities horrified UN rights chief Volker Turk.

Should we not be busybodies and poke our noses into the affairs of others? No one is a busybody to a genocide.

