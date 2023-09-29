SEPTEMBER 29 — According to the Wellness at Work 2022 report, 58 per cent of workers in Malaysia experience burnout.

Additionally, a study conducted by Deloitte reported that burnout has risen by an average of 5 per cent compared to the previous year.

The acceleration of burnout is happening at a pace that compels us to revisit the current understanding and approaches to addressing burnout.

In the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) by the World Health Organization (WHO), burnout is defined as “a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” This definition suggests that burnout is attributed to the failure of self-management.

However, if we look deeper into the crux of the problem, modern-day burnout is primarily caused by excess positivity in life, which has its root in the culture and society that we inhabit. It is not necessarily an individual’s failure to manage their emotions.

According to the Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han, as he highlighted in his book Burnout Society, our society has transitioned from a “disciplinary society” characterised by external control and repression, to an “achievement society” marked by “excessive positivity” and productivity. This shift is a response to the influence of neoliberal, capitalist, and meritocratic policies that govern our society.

In this society, the pursuit of success knows no bounds. As Han puts it, everyone is driven by the “unlimited can-do” attitude, resulting in a relentless quest for achievements.

Consequently, citizens of this society, including Malaysians, willingly subject themselves to the relentless optimisation of their own performance, resulting in exhaustion and burnout.

Compounding the issue are cultural values and the influence of social media. Supposedly virtuous cultural values like "hardworking", which are often regarded as societal norms, as noted by Malaysian Mental Health Association clinical psychologist Tamar Chang, actually contribute to the propagation of a culture of overworking.

In addition, as career achievements are paraded on public LinkedIn feeds, and opulence takes centre stage on Instagram, we are constantly reminded of the rampant competitions that surround us. This instils a fear of falling behind and fuels an unrelenting pursuit of success.

As we have witnessed, burnout is a multifaceted cultural phenomenon that defies simple textbook definition. It represents a social issue that demands a corresponding social solution.

For employers, it is no longer enough to promote a workplace culture that includes wellness programmes and mental health support. It is also crucial to evaluate and adjust workplace policies and practices that are overly performance-oriented in nature.

As fellow Malaysians, the least we can do to support one another is to comprehend the cultural nuances and intricacies surrounding burnout, and to offer greater empathy to those experiencing it, rather than placing blame solely on them.

For individuals grappling with burnout, seeking counselling and therapies that adopt a holistic approach to well-being is paramount.

This means exploring options addressing not only the symptoms but also underlying emotional, psychological and social factors affecting your mental state.

Seek for services that welcome open discussion on how societal expectations, work-related stress, and cultural norms may be affecting your mental health.

In addition to external interventions, a somewhat unconventional solution to burnout lies in embracing boredom. Yes, you heard it right.

Philosophers like Byung-Chul Han, Søren Kierkegaard and Martin Heidegger advocate for the importance of boredom. Doing nothing, as paradoxical as it may sound, can actually serve as the antidote to our hyper-productive culture.

Boredom provides space for us to reconnect with our inner selves, giving birth to authenticity, creativity and innovation — qualities that can serve as a counterbalance to our relentless pursuit for productivity.

At the Malaysian Philosophy Society, we always encourage our team members to embrace boredom and engage in contemplative reflection.

Here are a few philosophically recommended ways to practise boredom in your life (binge watching Netflix and doom scrolling do not count):

• Don’t shy away from asking big questions in life: Take moments to ponder existential questions about life, death, meaning, and the human condition.

• Keep a journal: Document your thoughts and feelings during moments of boredom, such as joining a philosophical journalling program like PhiloJourney.

• Gain clarity of thoughts through mind mapping: Create mind maps to visualise the relationships between the thoughts that come to you during moments of boredom.

• Slow down: Embrace slow living as a way of life. To kickstart this journey, Malaysian Philosophy Society is hosting a Festival of Slow Living called Live Love Labour Festival: The Art of Bersantai this October 21st at Me.reka in Publika, Kuala Lumpur. The festival specifically states “no work is allowed”; it blends philosophy, psychology, art and wellness to offer Malaysians an opportunity for digital and mental detoxification. Participation is free of charge.

• Practise spacing out: Space out and let your mind wander freely. Observe your thoughts, emotions and sensations without judgement. If you prefer a collective experience, you can participate in the Space Out competition as part of the Live Love Labour festival this year.

• These methods not only offer a respite from our hyper-productive culture, but also help combat burnout by allowing critical evaluation of our belief systems and the societal expectations imposed upon us. Consequently, we gain a deeper understanding of the self and renewed perspectives on our professional lives.



I would like to end with my two sen: Chasing the perfect work-life balance will only leave you running in circles, but embracing boredom can lead you to discovering an authentic rhythm of life.

* Chew Zhun Yee is the co-founder and managing director at the Malaysian Philosophy Society.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.