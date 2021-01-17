Protect our children, keep homes safe during MCO 2.0 — Soraya Salim

JANUARY 17 — As we are forced to retreat into our homes again during this MCO 2.0, the grim prospect of increased violence against children at home awaits. The latest MCO in six states, set to last at least until 26 January 2021 with schools closed for most children will again put our children at risk of violence and abuses at home, particularly for vulnerable children living with abusive family members.

Media reports in the past week on the increase in the number of child incest during the various movement control order (MCO) last year is evidence that the situation may likely worsen as families face harsher socioeconomic impacts of MCO 2.0.

Most of the offenders are the victims’ biological fathers- the very person children should feel safe around -and most of the cases that have been reported were children being abused for the first time in the last five to six years, at the age when the victims were not aware that those acts were criminal offences.

What’s most worrying are cases where the mother refuses to report that the child was being raped for fear of losing her husband. This must stop! Sexual violence on children are intensely traumatic – the psychological, emotional and physical effects a survivor has to endure are indescribable. These effects are not especially pleasant to deal with and parents, especially mothers, should never let children go through such experience alone. Family members must be empowered to take action and be supportive of the survivors.

Research suggested 75% of children who are sexually abused know the perpetrators and many keep it a secret for fear that they would be accused of lying. It takes tremendous courage for the victim, especially a child to talk about sexual abuse given the pressures to keep silent. It is important then that mothers or family members do not dismiss their claims or put them off talking about it. Listen and believe, not judge or blame them.

Our first response to a disclosure of sexual abuse is key to assuring the child survivors that they will be protected. The right response – one with empathy and care -will go a long way to help the child cope with the long term psychological effects of the abuse and recover from their horrifying experiences.

Parents are responsible in creating a supportive environment where children know they were right to open up about abuses and that it is not their fault that the abuse occurs in the first place. Start speaking to your children on acceptable and unacceptable behaviours, appropriate and inappropriate touch, boundaries and how to keep themselves safe.

Reach out to the authorities and relevant organisations to get support on the right actions to be taken or options to proceed. The Talian Kasih hotline and care lines of several women NGOs remain available throughout the MCO period. The earlier report is lodged with the police the more likely it will result in successful prosecution and conviction, ensuring that the perpetrator will be held accountable.

Protect our children, stop child abuse before it occurs. Let’s make our home violence-free zone this MCO.

*Soraya Salim is Secretary of Association of Women for Advocacy and Empowerment (WAVE), a non-profit dedicated to research, advocacy and support for women empowerment in Malaysia.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.