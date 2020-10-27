Umno should keep an open mind — Aznil Hisham

OCTOBER 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak merely put forth several suggestions, or more accurately, laid out the options available to Umno based on the current situation that they are in.



However, there was a knee-jerk overreaction among a small group of Umno supporters. It is still unclear what their real agenda is.



Datuk Seri Najib’s suggestions were anchored on the continuity of Umno in light of the political, economic and health crises faced by the country right now. His opinion was shared for the Supreme Council’s consideration. However, this small group of people in Umno chose to magnify and sensationalise merely one of the many suggestions given by Datuk Seri Najib.



That particular proposal was taken in part and manipulated in a very disgusting way, sadly.



Let it be clear that suggestions are not instructions. In fact, any suggestion can be rejected outright if there is no consensus for it.



Umno should be more mature in accepting differing suggestions and opinions from its members and leaders.



Do not jump to conclusions hastily. Do not be quick to lash out.



Suggestions should be welcomed and embraced. Ideas should be received, reviewed and considered by the Supreme Council.



But we all know that there is this small group of people who are hell-bent on manipulating freedom of opinion, expression and speech in Umno in a despicable way - all for the sake of position and power.



It was made clear that Datuk Seri Najib's suggestion to work with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was strictly conditional and only temporary until the 15th general election (GE15). It is no different than his other proposal, which is to work with Perikatan Nasional under new conditions until GE15.



However, his critics and opponents (some from within the party itself) had felt threatened by his popularity.



They resort to manipulation and sensationalisation of Datuk Seri Najib's words to destroy his reputation for the sake of their own political mileage and gains in the cloud of panic among Umno members.



Since BN lost in GE14, Datuk Seri Najib has been fighting an uphill battle and giving his best to recover lost ground for the party.



We must not forget that he took responsibility for the loss — all by himself. He made it clear that the party need not help him in his efforts to clear his name. To him, it was his burden alone to clear his name and to rebuild the party’s reputation.



Look at the past two to three years. He played a pivotal role throughout the 22 months of Pakatan Harapan's rule.



He was the lone wolf that fought and stood up against PH for 22 months. He did it consistently and effectively until Barisan Nasional started to win by-elections - one after another. His role, contributions and influence in these wins, undeniable. The peak being PH’s (and specifically Bersatu) humiliating defeat at the Tanjung Piai by-election.



Bersatu saw the birth of Muafakat Nasional as a big threat to their existence. A threat so real that they finally decided to forge an alliance with BN and PAS for the sake of their survival.



Though it was a bitter pill to swallow, we all know that Datuk Seri Najib accepted Bersatu and gave his blessings to this political cooperation back then. A big-hearted man, he is.



As a result, several members of this small fraction of Umno secured positions and power.



Today, this group of people chose to protect their own interests, their positions and their offices. Instead of expressing gratitude and appreciation towards Datuk Seri Najib's efforts, they chose to attack and sideline him.



Such is human nature. They leeched off someone else’s sweat, blood and tears. Once they are up there, they will not hesitate to step on, humiliate or finish off friends and those who helped them along the way.



It is true when people say that there are two ways to reach the top:



1. Learn to rise up and stand up on your own, or



2. Step on others so that you will always be at the top



The choice is there. It is all up to us. My advice to all is please be aware and be very careful of this small group of leeches.



Believe me when I say that these are the people who will cause the downfall of the entire organisation one day.



And this is the same scenario faced by Umno prior to GE14.



Beware and stay alert. Be careful always.

