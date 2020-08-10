Lecturer's murder highlights domestic violence, need for greater child protection — WAO

AUGUST 10 — Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) was shocked to hear the news of a lecturer strangled to death by her husband. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.

We would like to comment on two issues that arose from this case.

First, domestic violence and alleged murder. This is the worst outcome of domestic violence – alleged murder. Studies in other countries show that approximately two out of five female homicide victims were killed by their own intimate partners. We need to better understand the relation between domestic violence and murder in Malaysia.

And as a first step, we urge the Royal Malaysia Police to analyse and release data on the number of alleged murders due to domestic violence where the victim was murdered by a current or former spouse or intimate partner. We call on the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Harun, and the Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to look into this.

Another issue that arose is child protection and confidentiality.

Following the news reports the Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development and Family, Puan Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff visited the victim’s residence and took pictures with the victim’s child, and posted it on her social media platforms.

The picture also received media coverage which resulted in the name and photo of the child exposed on the front page of the news.

According to the Child Act 2001, the privacy of children affected by a crime must be protected. The girl is affected by the crime of the alleged murder of her mother, her identity must not be disclosed. We should not expect this lack of judgement from the Deputy Minister of the Ministry in charge of the Child Act.

We request the Ministry particularly Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) as the child protectors to provide support to the child to receive the utmost respect and dignified treatment.

We urge all parties to respect the rights and privacy of children, be more sensitive to the children’s needs and do everything to protect the children from the public eye.

*About Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO)

Since 1982, Women’s Aid Organisation has provided free shelter, counselling, and crisis support to women and children who experience abuse. We help women and their children rebuild their lives, after surviving domestic violence, rape, trafficking, and other atrocities. Learning from women’s experiences, we advocate to improve public policies and shift public mindsets. Together, we change lives.

Call the WAO Hotline at 03 7956 3488 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA at 018 988 8058 if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse. For more information, visit wao.org.my.

