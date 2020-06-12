Consistent, science-backed SOPs please — Idlan Zakaria & Nelleita Omar

JUNE 12 — As the world begins to emerge from their forced economic bunkers, governments worldwide have introduced regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure that there is a balance between allowing the economy to pick up and ensuring people that it is safe to participate again.

The delicate nature of this balance can be seen in the extent of tentativeness and inconsistencies plaguing some regulations and SOPs in place. There are some strange examples such as in Italy where regulations require restaurant diners to wear a mask while standing up – but not while sitting down.

As our Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase kicked into gear on June 10, Malaysia is wading into similar waters, coupled with our own brand of inconsistencies. Earlier this week, RapidKL announced social distancing measures on their trains were to be lifted, only to be reprimanded by the Senior Minister for Security later the same day. Just a few days later, in an about turn, it was announced that all public transport services were allowed to operate at full capacity provided SOPs were adhered to. But how does one socially distance in an at-capacity LRT or a four-passenger taxi ride? And what does this mean for elevators, restaurants and other enclosed spaces?

Another example of inconsistent guidelines are in the SOP for sports and recreation. Sporting activities that involve physical contact are not allowed – fair enough – and according to the authorities sports like squash and doubles badminton are considered safe. But those who play these racquet sports can attest that it’s not completely realistic to avoid physical contact. Some badminton court operators are not re-opening yet as they try to make sense of what is allowed. Sports enthusiasts, benched for two months, are demanding for more clarity and common sense.

Speaking of SOPs for recreation, there is another very important but somewhat neglected area: social gatherings and rituals. On some condo entrances there are notices warning against visitors, except for carers of senior citizens and others considered ‘essential’. What is this based on and who gets to declare such rules? Consider also the rule barring foreigners from mosques and other places of worship. If people at the mosque are practising screening, contact tracing and social distancing as prescribed, is this rule necessary or consistent? And as a final example, if people are allowed back to places of worship, shouldn’t they also be allowed to visit the graves of their loved ones?

The logical consistency of SOPs gets even more tested when some states announce stricter or more relaxed guidelines than the MKN. It’s a complicated business. Nevertheless, we do appreciate that all parties are doing their best and in general, most things are proceeding in a fairly organised way. We simply call for a public health eye within the MKN and state governments, whose role is to ensure scientific consistency across all SOPs. We also call for more systematic explanations of the rules, including a transparent ‘threat level scale’, so that ordinary Malaysians could see the logic of different restrictions for different severities of the virus’ spread.

* Idlan Zakaria and Nelleita Omar are researchers at Malaysian think-tank The Centre.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.