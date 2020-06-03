The Malaysian hypocrisy — Dharm Navaratnam

JUNE 3 — There has been a flurry of outrage against the recent killing of George Floyd in the US. The subsequent violent protests in many parts of the US has also caught attention worldwide. The hashtag #BLM for Black Lives Matter has been sprouting around all over social media.

Malaysians have been no different. Many have been quick to condemn the killing and to denounce racism. Yet, there have been a few that have made light of the issue at hand and a certain former Miss Malaysia comes to mind. But this isn't about her. Her story doesn't deserve the pixels it would take to “print” on the screen.

Let's zoom in instead to a far bigger problem right here in our country. A problem that many of us choose to ignore or have perhaps just come to accept. A problem that stems from the powers that be right down to each and every one of us. That's right. Us. The word for this problem is bigotry.

A simpler term for bigotry is prejudice but that doesn't quite cover it. Bigotry is so much stronger and is often accompanied by discriminatory or untoward behaviour. Something, quite sadly, that you find very prevalent in our country today.

Think about it for a second, or perhaps even a minute before you think you dont fall in the same boat.

How many of you have discriminated against someone from another race? Perhaps even stereotyping them according to race. You know the drill — one group is lazy; the other is only interested in money; yet another are thugs or drunkards. It has become so commonplace that I can bet everyone of you knows exactly what I am talking about.

How many of you have silently sworn or cursed at someone in your head while in the car, a shopping mall, the office or wherever and used their ethnicity as part of that curse? How many of you have commented on someones success and attributed it to purely to their race? How many of you have sardonically commented that someone deserves misfortune because of their race? How many Malaysian parents still frown upon mixed marriages? You see where I am going with this?

It doesn't stop at racism either but extends to religious bias as well. We are quick to make disparaging comments and judgement about someones religion. Hardly anyone takes the trouble to learn about other religions but rather makes it a point to dismiss religions other than their own as being wrong.

When all religions teach peace and love, isn't it ironic that people choose to fight over whose religion is right or better than the other? It's even more ironic when you consider the amount of hate speach and abhorrent comments that people make, especially on social media. Doesn't this go directly against every religious doctrine?

There are more questions you need to ask yourself.

How many of you think a woman is not as capable as a man? How many of you think its okay for a man to have multiple partners but not a woman. How many of you think that a woman's place is at home and not at work? How many of you show no respect to women?

How many of you distance yourselves from someone once you find out they are gay, or lesbian, or bi? How many of you are reluctant to hug them or shake their hand for fear that their “gayness” may be transmitted to you?

How many of you are xenophobic, esepcially when it comes to our foreign workers? How many of you cross to the other side of the road when you see a foreign worker approaching. How many of you treat foreign workers differently and look down on them. How many of you even bother to take the trouble to smile or greet them or are they just beneath you?

But of course if the foreigner is white, we all turn on our wonderful Malaysian hospitality don't we? Have we all forgotten that, for most of us, at some point our ancestors were these same foreign workers trying to eke out a living for the betterment of their families?

All of this happens. Let's not pretend it doesn't. I could go on with more examples but I think the point has been made.

I dare say we have a disease that may be far worse than Covid-19. It is a disease of the spirit, of the soul and no vaccine or quarantine can cure this. It doesn't help when the powers that be use race and religion as their springboard for votes and gaining popularity and that this has been de rigeur for the longest time.

So while we may be no where close to what is happening in the US, we still have a huge problem on our hands and by choosing to ignore it we are simply contributing to the great Malaysian hypocrisy.

Racism, sexism, religious prejudice, homophobia, xenophobia perhaps even classism and ageism. These are all behavioural prejudices that make you a bigot. Perhaps not a nice thing to be called and maybe even harsh but if you discriminate against, or are intolerant toward, anyone for whatever reason, then you are a bigot. It's as simple as that.

Some may say that this is a universal problem but that doesn't make it right. Or acceptable. The power to make this country, and by extension the world, a better place is actually in your hands. It is time to right the wrongs. It all starts with you.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.