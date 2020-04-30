Post-MCO and our society: What to expect? — Dr Arvinder-Singh HS

APRIL30 — Much has been said about our society going back to our daily routine with our new norms. However, have we overlooked a few things? Here are some of my opinions based from a medical point of view. We are going to see more of the following so best be prepared:

1. Anxiety among those whom are healthy but exposed/think that they are exposed

We have been seeing a rise in cases (general practice) among the working-class group whom were not able to sleep at night- thinking if they/their loved ones have contracted the Covid-19 virus. Some are worried for the country and if we will ever recover for the situation. Some are worried about their families and their own livelihoods especially breadwinners and self-employed people. We have people that fear seeking medical help as they would be stigmatised in case they are diagnosed or for the fact that they might contract the disease if they visit the doctor.

2. Many of us are going to be obsessive and compulsive about hygiene and hand washing

We have seen how people rushed to buy hand santisers, soap and disinfectants when the MCO started. There were so many messages on handwashing and sanitizing that the people started following-some elevating levels up to being obsessive in nature. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but overtly performing it can lead to a disorder called “obsessive-compulsive disorder” aka OCD. This can cause dermatological problems and up to a certain extent a skin infection of the hands. Some might suffer a severe form and others, milder. This will require medical attention especially those of the severe form.

3. Contact dermatitis due to protective materials- masks, hand scrubs etc

Similar to that above with the hand santisers, there are also a number of patients who are coming in with a developed rash around the mask lines- areas of masks that come into contact with the face especially around the nasal and chin areas. This might not be severe but can lead to permanent scarring (not an excuse to stop wearing masks!) thus anyone with this should seek medical attention.

4. Those patients whom have recovered from Covid-19 their acceptance back into society

As mentioned in point 1, many are scared to seek treatment for the fear that they will be diagnosed with Covid-19 the fear being mainly of suffering death and secondly, their stigmatisation among society after being cured.

What we need to do and how should be prepare ourselves for this:

1. Step up our psychiatric and mental health services

All the above-mentioned conditions (other than the treatment for dermatitis) OCD and anxiety will fall under the care of psychiatrist. We need to train more clinical psychologist and ensure that these services are made available. With the volume that is expected, we hope that online services can be started with an eventual referral system to the psychiatrist if needed (some conditions can be modified with behavioural therapy). There must also be a bridging of services with existing NGOs like Befrienders to help with this cause. A setting up of counselling or psychiatric services in health clinics might ease the burden at the hospital psychiatric clinics. There must also be combined clinics where dermatologists and psychiatrist in order to encounter the contact dermatitis issue and progress of the condition. Those suffering from anxiety and those whom have ben stigmatised from Covid-19 will also eventually need some amount of help from the psychiatric services. The question remains- will there be a change in our sick leave entitlement for covid19 from the regular days? Will there be a mental-health recovery period being given for this? These are questions that must be addressed.

2. Education and re-education to the public and not just on Covid-19

We must educate our society- on the stigmatisation on going to a psychiatrist (something that will be on the rise for the above-mentioned issues). We must also address our society that their stigmatisation on those who recover from Covid-19. Education on how the disease progresses and how the recovery process is/infectivity is needed. Our society must step up in wanting to learn more about the Covid-19 situation, condition, recognising symptoms, understanding the importance of early intervention and where to get help. This will eventually help the healthcare system in the long run. They must also be educated and re-enforcement of the education of preventive measures in the school, public places, public transport and etc will help in this. We must learn how to live with Covid-19 and how we can win the war. There must also be motivational posters/announcements on the vaccine and how people should opt for it when available. Education on basic materials such as masking ourselves in public, basic hand hygiene, disinfecting materials, strict social distancing and adherence to the new norms.

* Dr. Arvinder-Singh HS is a Medical Officer with a Masters in Health Research and is currently pursuing a PhD in Community Health focusing on adolescent athletes’ health.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer(s) or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.