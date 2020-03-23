Depleting EPF funds will leave seniors in dire straits — Bhavani Krishna Iyer

MARCH 23 ­— Everytime the Prime Minister or the King goes on air, there is child-like enthusiasm from netizens, regardless of race, religion, political affiliations or economic status.

We gather enthusiastically, hoping for some renewed hope, some silver lining . The PM has been on air at least three times since 18 March when the movement control order (MCO) began and I found his second appearance most stirring, with his passionate “stay-home” plea.

Today (Monday), was the PM’s third live appearance on TV and as usual, emotions were racing and we waited with trepidation.

We got the first shock when it was announced that contributors are allowed to withdraw RM500 per month from EPF for up to 12 months from Account 2 . My initial reaction was mild but turned into concern minutes later.

And he went on to advise those withdrawing to use the funds prudently to make sure the family has food on the table daily, as priority.

To begin with, it is our hard-earned savings to keep us sustained in our old age. PM’s casual mention of dipping into our EPF funds made me doubt if he understands the consequence of this move.

As we know, today’s decisions are tomorrow’s realities and life today is a series of choices and decisions made yesterday.

As it is now, there will be reduced savings in EPF with an options for the contribution to be reduced from April and now the withdrawal from Account 2 will have ominous consequences, especially for people from the B40 group.

The learned PM must also be aware that many or most people under the B40 category may have very little or nothing in EPF.

Are we in such pitiable situation financially that we can ill-afford to make some funds available for the less fortunate to tide over this difficult period?

Looking at the happenings around me, the daily wage earners are the worst hit in this crisis situation and they probably may not even have an account with the EPF. How will the government help these hapless and helpless lot survive MCO and beyond?

While we understand Covid-19 is a battle we are all fighting together, the government is obligated to guarantee the less haves survive this episode with at least their lives spared.

Of course there is the RM130million assigned to every state to fight the Covid-19 menace and related issues. In the absence of clear guidelines on how the sum will be used or distributed, it is worrisome if the deserving general public all way from the bottom stratum will received anything at all from this sum.

In this times of tribulation, I am touched by netizens from organisations pooling their resources to dispense food and other daily essentials to the B40 families and to those in lockdown areas and facilities. I witnessing diversity at best now.

Do we have any MPs or ADUNs lifting a finger to do their bit? It is sad, but not surprising.

Having said that, I must thank the politicians for at least sparing us the agony of having to deal with political mayhem in the country, for now, and leaving the government to do what it can to manage and deal with the situation.

Also, the face mask issue is escalating virally just as fast as Covid-19. I hear indiscriminate exemptions being made in the light of unavailability of face masks which may thwart the country’s fight to flatten the curve.

Let’s stay home, let’s stay safe!