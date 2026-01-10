LAS VEGAS, Jan 10 — Two robots the size of schoolchildren stepped into the ring at BattleBots Arena.

The human-like combatants stumbled a bit as they swung and kicked at each other in the Ultimate Fighting Robot (UFB) match, curiosity mixing with cheers from spectators at the event on the edge of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The contenders were a departure from the usual lineup at the event, known for wheeled machines equipped with wrecking tools.

UFB backers are betting humanoid robots will win fans by transforming bouts from demolition derbies to mixed martial arts matches.

A human referee addressed the robotic rivals as though they were flesh-and-blood fighters.

Robots wear boxing gloves as they exchange punches during the Ultimate Fighting Bots (UFB) competition at the BattleBots Arena. — AFP pic

“This is the sport of the future,” said Vitaly Bulatov, who co-founded UFB with his wife, Xenia.

The couple from Russia envisions fans being won over by the “human stories” of the real people piloting the robot combatants.

As the robots exchanged blows, commands to kick and punch came from human pilots ringside using a combination of cameras and motion-sensing Nintendo video game controllers.

Cameras captured the pilots’ movements in real time, which were then repeated, more or less accurately, by the robots.

The contenders looked at times like blindfolded boxers, triggering laughter with wild misses and cheers when blows landed.

Fighting robot pilot ‘Master Ken’ warms up his kicks before the Ultimate Fighting Bots (UFB) competition at the BattleBots Arena. — AFP pic

Bang-up research

“With some more advancements, it could definitely become more entertaining, as you see in movies like Real Steel,” said Esteban Perez, a 25-year-old IT worker from Denver watching from the audience.

While today’s bouts are less spectacular than those depicted in the 2011 science fiction film about robot boxing starring Hugh Jackman, UFB events have sold out in San Francisco, attracting young tech professionals.

“It is definitely better than MMA,” Bulatov said, referring to mixed martial arts bouts.

The Ultimate Fighting Bots (UFB) logo is displayed before a fighting robot competition at the BattleBots Arena. — AFP pic

“It’s very hard to knock him out,” he added with a nod toward the ring.

Beyond the thrills, the bouts provide opportunities to collect body movement data that can be used to train robot software.

“I’m excited to just see what the entertainment value is...also the characteristics of the different robots,”“ said Yael Rosenblum, project manager for the Atlas humanoid robot built by Boston Dynamics, who was attending the event with colleagues. — AFP