PETALING JAYA, May 22 — Infinix has launched its latest GT series gaming smartphone, the Infinix GT 30 Pro, here in Malaysia. Having been revealed to the world for the first time, the GT 30 Pro has received the largest design change in the history of the series and has introduced a series of new features, including the capacitive shoulder triggers.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is also named as the Official Gaming Smartphone of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Malaysia Season 16.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Malaysia: Pricing and promo

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is offered with two storage variants in Malaysia. Here are their respective retail prices:

Infinix GT 30 Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): RM1,299

Infinix GT 30 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB storage): RM1,499

You can get the GT 30 Pro via Infinix’s official stores on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, or via the brand’s authorised dealers.

Infinix is offering the launch of the GT 30 Pro by offering customers these free gifts, while stocks last:

MagCharge Cooler

MagCase

Colour-wise, the 256GB storage variant of the Infinix GT 30 Pro is available in three shades, namely Dark Flare, Blade White, and Shadow Ash. The 512GB variant is exclusively available in Dark Flare.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Malaysia: Specs and features

Like its predecessors, the GT 10 Pro and GT 20 Pro, the Infinix GT 30 Pro continues to rock a Mecha-inspired design. Infinix says the GT 30 Pro is built on a CNC-crafted chassis with mechanical textures and a durable composite shell.

Like its predecessors, the GT 10 Pro and GT 20 Pro, the Infinix GT 30 Pro continues to rock a Mecha-inspired design. — SoyaCincau pic

On the outside, it features dynamic backlighting on the back with over 14 gaming modes and more than 20 lighting effects. The lights can be used for calls, messages, charging, music beats, or key in-game actions like kills or damage bursts.

Like many higher-end gaming smartphones out there, the Infinix GT 30 Pro now comes with capacitive shoulder triggers that the company calls the GT Trigger. Boasting a 2160Hz touch sampling rate, these “buttons” also double as productivity shortcuts for snapping photos, launching apps, and controlling media.

At the face of the gaming phone is a 6.78″ 1.5K (2720×1224) 144Hz AMOLED display with HDR support and a 10-bit colour depth. This panel can go as bright as 4,500 nits.

Under the “bonnet” of the Infinix GT 30 Pro is MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chip, which can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM (expandable to 24GB when needed) and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Keeping the phone cool even when being pushed to its limits is the brand’s 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber. But when you’re on a gaming marathon, the GT 30 Pro’s Bypass Charging 2.0 will come in handy, aiding in protecting battery health by delivering power directly to the motherboard, reducing heat and optimising safety.

Infinix has also equipped the GT 30 Pro with what it calls the All-Day Full FPS System. This essentially assures the phone can run gaming titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) at a constant 120fps.

Now, its camera. The Infinix GT 30 Pro is fitted with a dual-camera setup at the back, featuring a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Selfies are handled by a 13MP front camera.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is fitted with a dual-camera setup at the back, featuring a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. — SoyaCincau pic

Enabling the GT 30 Pro to operate is a 5,500mAh battery that can handle USB-C wired charging at 45W, as well as wireless charging at 30W. The gaming phone runs on the brand’s XOS for GT UI, slapped on top of Google’s Android 15.

Infinix promises to provide this phone with up to two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates. — SoyaCincau