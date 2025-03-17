WASHINGTON, March 17 — OpenAI and Google have reportedly urged the US government to allow Artificial Intelligence (AI) training on copyrighted content under the fair use doctrine, responding to a White House request for input on an “AI Action Plan.”

According to a Forbes report on Saturday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the current era as the “Intelligence Age,” and argued that restricting US companies’ AI training could weaken national security by allowing geopolitical rivals like China to gain an advantage.

Google reportedly supported this view, saying that fair use and text-and-data mining exceptions are crucial as excessive restrictions create legal uncertainty and slow down US innovation.

While the tech giants push for broader copyright exemptions, critics warn that this could open the door to widespread copyright violations.

OpenAI and Google are facing multiple lawsuits from news outlets and creators, including comedian Sarah Silverman and author George RR Martin, over alleged misuse of copyrighted data.

Separately, Apple and Nvidia have been accused of improperly using YouTube subtitles for AI training.