Google is seeking to offer a new way of discovering places, thanks to generative artificial intelligence integrated directly into Maps. The idea is to provide personalised recommendations, from the most basic queries to more advanced requests.

To demonstrate the possibilities of this AI integration, Google uses the example of a group of friends who want to have lunch together, but each has their own constraints: one is a vegetarian, another doesn’t want to go into certain neighbourhoods, and one is never without their dog. Another practical case: imagine you’re visiting San Francisco and want to spend a few hours hunting for unique vintage finds. In both cases, Maps will soon be able to find just the right place, whether you’re alone or with a group.

The application will be able to help users discover places to suit specific needs. The interaction will take place in natural language, in the same way as with ChatGPT, for example. Google’s large language models will then analyse Maps’ detailed information on over 250 million places, as well as reviews left by over 300 million contributors, to quickly make relevant suggestions. In addition to the places selected, Maps will systematically display photos, ratings and community reviews to support its choices.

The AI will also be able to deal with any unforeseen situations, and respond to requests for activities on a rainy day or with children, for example, close to your current location.

This new technology will soon be deployed in the United States among Local Guides, Google’s community of users who write reviews, post photos, answer questions, add or edit places, and check facts on Google Maps. Their feedback will help improve these features before they roll out to other users.

Note that this is not the first time AI has appeared in Maps. Back in 2023, Google launched an Immersive View mode. Here, artificial intelligence lets users navigate in a dynamic 3D environment, making it easier for them to find their way when they find themselves in the actual space. Paris is one of the first cities to benefit from this new feature, alongside Amsterdam, Barcelona, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo and Venice. — ETX Studio

