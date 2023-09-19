SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 ― There's some good news for creators on Instagram: Meta's visually-oriented social network has rolled out its “Gifts” option to more countries. Here's what you need to know about this option, which allows creators to receive money in the form of gifts.

Following in the footsteps of TikTok and Twitch, Instagram has rolled out a new feature in its content monetization system. You may already have noticed the new “send a gift” feature on Reels, enabling creators to receive money in the form of virtual gifts. This option, which first launched in the United States last February, is now available in over 30 countries, including Ireland, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Instagram's system requires users to have a positive account balance of “Stars” to send gifts. These “Stars” serve as virtual currency, and can be purchased in packs ranging from 45 Stars for US$0.99 (RM4.64) to 300 Stars for US$5.99.

While this is a new way of earning money on Instagram, creators will likely have to be patient to make some money. They earn just 1 cent for every star they receive. To earn US$1, they'll need to receive 100 stars.

As with any monetization system on the social network, creators will have to meet certain conditions to be eligible: they must have more than 5,000 subscribers, have a professional account, be over 18 years of age and comply with the terms and conditions. ― ETX Studio