Settings for JBL’s new wireless earbuds can be changed directly via the charging case’s touchscreen. — Picture courtesy of JBL via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — The US manufacturer JBL has caused a stir by unveiling the world’s first “smart” earbud charging case.

It allows you to manage your wireless earbuds, as well as receive incoming calls and notifications, without ever having to handle your smartphone.

Here, everything is accessed via the case’s tiny touchscreen for a unique user experience.

This innovative wireless earbud charging case has several advantages.

First, it’s possible to manage your music, but also customise your earbuds, and receive calls, messages and notifications in real time without having to use your phone and the dedicated JBL app.

Everything is accessed via the case’s 1.45-inch LED touchscreen. All in all, it’s a good way for JBL to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

In addition to this innovation, the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds have various noise reduction modes and offer particularly immersive “Spatial Sound.”

The six microphones ensure clear conversations. These Bluetooth 5.3 LE-compatible earbuds have a battery life of 10 hours, which can be increased fourfold thanks to the charging case.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 will be released in January 2023, at a recommended price of €249 (RM1,111). — ETX Studio