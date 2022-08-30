Yoodo has earlier introduced VoLTE and VoWiFi on its network but only recently, they have started enabling VoWiFi for its customers. If you’re eligible, you should receive a notification on your Yoodo app or by email that your phone number is now VoWiFi ready. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Yoodo, the digital telco under Celcom, has finally enabled Voice over wifi, which is better known as VoWiFi or WiFi Calling. The feature allows users to make and receive voice calls over a wifi connection, which is great if you have poor or zero mobile reception at home.

Yoodo has earlier introduced VoLTE and VoWiFi on its network but only recently, they have started enabling VoWiFi for its customers. If you’re eligible, you should receive a notification on your Yoodo app or by email that your phone number is now VoWiFi ready.

Unfortunately, not all devices can enable VoWiFi. According to Yoodo’s current VoWiFi support list, only selected Android phones are supported. This includes selected Honor, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi models, but no Apple iPhone devices are supported yet.

Even for Samsung, it is only enabled mostly for entry and mid-range smartphones as the only “flagship” class device listed are the first gen Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S21 FE. Interestingly, Yoodo’s current parent company, Celcom, has already enabled WiFi Calling for iPhone users.

If your Android device is supported, just go to your phone’s mobile network settings > mobile data and ensure WiFi Calling is enabled. If you don’t see that option, it is likely that your phone isn’t supported yet.

In case you’re wondering what is VoLTE, it works quite similar to VoWiFi but your voice calls are delivered via 4G network. Without VoLTE, your 4G smartphone would automatically switch to slower 2G or 3G during a voice call and this would result in a slower connection and lower voice call quality. VoLTE offers HD quality calls, faster call connection and you can still maintain high-speed 4G connection during a voice call.

For more info, you can check out Yoodo’s VoLTE and VoWiFi page. — SoyaCincau