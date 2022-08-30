KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Apple Pay offers a very convenient way to pay for purchases, especially now that it’s enabled in Malaysia. But what if you don’t want to use it? Well, you might soon be able to delete the Wallet app that forms the basis of this feature, if this 9to5Mac article is to be believed.

The publication looked at the internal code of the iPadOS 16.1 public beta, which will be derived heavily from the iOS version. To be clear, Apple has reportedly confirmed that the new iPadOS will launch later than iOS 16 and will ship as iPadOS 16.1, meaning that the latest beta should preview some of the features that are coming to iOS 16.1.

In the codes, the Wallet app, which hitherto cannot be deleted on the iPhone, will be “deletable” on iOS 16.1. The app stores credit card information for use with Apple Pay, so the latter will not work without it. Apparently, users who try to use Apple Pay without the Wallet app installed will be prompted to “Download the Wallet app from the App Store.” The publication could not test this feature because the iPad does not have the Wallet app.

Apple’s apparent move to allow users to delete the app comes amid intense scrutiny in Europe, where antitrust concerns over Apple Pay have risen. The European Union released a Statement of Objections earlier this year criticising Cupertino for restricting NFC payments on iPhones to its own platform. Then in July, law firm Hagens Berman sued the company for forcing banks to adopt Apple Pay to reach iPhone and Apple Watch users.

In an attempt to appease some quarters, Apple has added some features to iOS 16, most notably opening Apple Pay support to third-party web browsers like Chrome. A “Tap to Pay” function will also enable iPhones to be used as a contactless card terminal through third-party apps. Previous versions of iOS have allowed users to delete the Find My, Health and Clock apps, said 9to5Mac. ― SoyaCincau