PARIS, Aug 27 — Taiwanese manufacturer Acer has introduced a new environmentally-friendly Chromebook, which is more convenient to repair than the rest of its range and very recyclable.

With this Chromebook Vero 514, Acer aimed to create a device that can remain functional for as long as possible and can be recycled to a maximum when it is no longer in working order. The idea is to give customers a possibility to reduce their environmental footprint when it comes to their tech setup.

Repairs and upgrades will be made easier by the fact that the memory and storage unit here are removable elements, easy to disassemble through the use of ordinary screws, something increasingly rare today.

With a chassis and keycaps made in part with recycled plastic, this computer also uses ocean plastics for its internal fan casing and touchpad. Even its packaging is made primarily of recycled paper.

For the rest, this machine with a 14-inch screen will incorporate the latest generation of Intel Core processors and will be Wi-Fi 6E compatible. It should be available in the US in the fall, starting at US$499.99 (RM 2,233.71). — ETX Studio