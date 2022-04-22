Apple Fitness+ wants you to groove to International Dance Day

Apple Fitness+ offers more dance workout options this month in conjunction with International Dance Day. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — If you haven’t already given Apple’s Fitness+ service a go (you need an Apple Watch though) you might be enticed by the latest updates to the service: More dance workouts.

While part of Fitness+’s appeal is that it continually adds to its fitness workout library, this time it’s in conjunction with International Dance Day, happening on April 29.

Of course Apple Watch users can look forward to a new Award — just do a 20-minute or longer Dance workout and you’ll get a shiny new International Dance Day badge.

What’s new on the workout front though is a combination of the fitness and music elements of Apple’s platform with new musicians added to its Artist Spotlight series.

The sessions usually feature a selected artist so if you’re a fan of one of the curated artists you can get your fitness moves on while working out to their songs.

New in the lineup are ABBA, BTS and Queen, blending a mix of old and new.

BTS fans also get an additional gift in a special Artist Spotlight Dance workout that will not only feature music by the group but moves from their official choreography.

Apple’s Collection workouts are a nice option for curated workout selections and the “Get into a Groove with Dance” Collection is aimed to get you to put your dancing shoes on, coming this April 25.

When is this happening? The Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series has already been updated on April 18 with new workouts each Monday for four weeks, featuring the newest spotlighted artists.

Those on Apple Music will also get special playlists for each individual Artist Spotlight musician.

Besides the new Watch award, there will also be animated stickers for Messages when you complete the 20-minute dance workout challenge.

Apple Fitness+ offers a three-month trial for new users with the requirements being an iPhone 6s or newer, updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, updated to watchOS 7.2.