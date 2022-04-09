Snapchat wants to help you learn sign language

Snapchat is offering users a fun way to learn American Sign Language. — Picture courtesy of Snapchat via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 — Snapchat is adding to its options with a new Lens, an animated filter in augmented reality specially dedicated to sign language.

The idea is to encourage users of the social network to learn American Sign Language through fun little activities.

This new feature was developed by a team of deaf and hard-of-hearing Snap employees, in partnership with the SignAll startup. The Alphabet Learning Lens in question teaches users, for example, how to spell their names and practice sign language through relatively simple and instinctive quick games.

SignAll’s technology allows tracking of hand movements and gestures, allowing for correctly made signs to be recognised and thereby helping users learn this unique language.

For the moment, it only recognises sign language in English. Indeed, it is important to keep in mind that there are large differences between sign languages, depending on the country and the language spoken.

But what’s clear is that the ultimate goal is to teach sign language to as many people as possible.

Snap has already made moves in this direction. In September of last year, on the occasion of the International Week of the Deaf, Snapchat offered its users new tools to show them how to translate a few words in American Sign Language. — ETX Studio