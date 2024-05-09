SAN FRANCISCO, May 9 — Warning! If you see a message telling you to update the Chrome browser on your smartphone, beware, as it could be a virus.

The name of the virus is Brokewell, and this malware is currently tricking Android smartphone owners. Cybersecurity specialist, the ThreatFabric group, has issued a warning about this program, which deceives internet users with a fake update page for the Chrome browser.

The problem is that, once installed, Brokewell is a formidable foe. As a Trojan horse, it can capture and send private and sensitive information to hackers. According to ThreatFabric, the malware can, for example, reproduce login screens from applications installed on the phone, to steal logins and passwords. This applies in particular to banking apps. The main risk of downloading this malware is data theft. In addition to logins and passwords, it may be able to retrieve call logs, locate the device and even record audio data remotely using the device’s microphone.

To update Chrome or any other application, you should always go to Google Play, and not anywhere else. And don’t forget to activate Play Protect scanning on your device. — ETX Studio

