Samsung to offer IP67 water resistance to more affordable Galaxy A models

Samsung had reintroduced water resistance to its mid-range smartphones with the Galaxy A72 and A52. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Dust and water resistance is something we take for granted and it is usually found on most flagship phones.

This year, Samsung had reintroduced water resistance to its mid-range smartphones with the Galaxy A72 and A52.

For 2022, it appears that Samsung is making water resistance a standard feature for more budget models which include the Galaxy A33.

After a series of speculation, Sammobile has received confirmation from a source that the Samsung Galaxy A33 will get IP67-rated water and dust resistance.

With the rating, the device is able to survive submersion up to 1 metre for up to 30 minutes, which is similar to the current Galaxy A72 and A52.

This means you won’t need to worry if your Galaxy A33 gets wet under the rain or if you accidentally dropped it into the pool.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung will also offer IP67 water resistance to its lower Galaxy A1X and A2X models next year.

Based on a recent leak, the Galaxy A33 5G will still retain the same plasticky-looking design as the current Galaxy A series.

However, it appears that the headphone jack is no longer included, which is also missing on the Galaxy M52 5G. The new Galaxy A33 5G will replace the current A32 5G and it is expected to feature a 6.4″ full HD AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup.

Hopefully, Samsung will still retain a microSD card expansion slot, which is still quite popular among the mid-range segment.

Is IP67 water resistance good enough to make up for the lack of a headphone jack. — SoyaCincau