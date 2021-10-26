Malaysians will get Apple Fitness+, Premier One plan starting Nov 4

Apple Fitness+ offers a variety of workouts to suit your exercise preferences. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Get your Apple Watches ready, fitness buffs, as Apple's fitness subscription service Fitness+ will be available to Malaysians from November 4.

The service was previously only available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the US and the UK but will be go “live” in 15 more countries, namely Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Notably missing from the list is Singapore but that might change in coming months.

Primed for fitness

Optimised to work with the Apple Watch, users will be able to choose from a variety of workouts that encompass a wide range that include equipment-based workouts utilising treadmills and exercise bikes, fitness dance as well as yoga and Pilates.

A new feature rolled out is the ability to workout or have meditation sessions with friends via the SharePlay feature, by connecting to friends via Apple's FaceTime.

SharePlay will work with the iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Pricing is RM19.90 monthly or RM119.90 annually though new buyers of Apple Watch Series 3 and later will get a three-month free trial with existing Apple Watch users getting to try the service free for a month.

It can also be shared with up to six family members for no extra cost.

More storage options

The Apple One Premier plan that bundles Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and 2TB of storage with iCloud+ will also be made available in Malaysia in November for RM69.90 per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Currently Malaysians only get access to the RM 19.90 per month individual plan with Music, TV+, Arcade and 50GB of iCloud+ storage or the RM33.90 monthly plan that can be shared with up to five other people with the same apps but 200GB of cloud storage.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and paired with an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3. The app is also available on the iPad and Apple TV.

