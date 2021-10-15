Unifi migrating customers to private IP for secure connection

Telekom Malaysia Bhd says it has started migrating its Unifi customers to private Internet Protocol to enable more seamless connectivity and better security due to the rapid growth of internet usage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has started migrating its Unifi customers to private Internet Protocol (IP) to enable more seamless connectivity and better security.

This is due to the rapid growth of Internet usage which has caused internet Service Providers (ISPs) worldwide to face the exhaustion of IPv4 addresses.

“The migration involves our unifi customers subscribing to unifi 30Mbps, 50Mbps and 100Mbps plans and are currently on dynamic public IPv4 Internet Protocol addresses.

“The process will be executed remotely from our end, so the customers involved with this migration need not perform any action at their end,” TM said in a statement today.

However, TM said those, who were using CCTV IP-Based and known hosting, would not be impacted as they would be excluded from the migration exercise.

“This activity is ongoing, with minimal downtime, if any, of merely between two to five minutes. Upon completion of the migration, customers’ Internet performance will not be affected, while impacted customers are notified in advance,” it said.

TM said this exercise will provide customers with enhanced security when browsing the Internet or utilising any online tools and applications. ― Bernama