Instagram drops IGTV to streamline video

Instagram announced that it is combining IGTV and feed videos into one format called Instagram Video, which promises to be easier and more practical to use. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 8 ― It's the end of the line for IGTV, the app dedicated to Instagram videos. But far from bidding farewell to video, the social network announced that it's combining IGTV and feed videos into one format called Instagram Video, which promises to be easier and more practical to use.

Instagram had already announced plans to move towards more video back in June. Now the social network has confirmed the move by unveiling Instagram Video, simultaneously putting an end to its IGTV tool. More precisely, the platform, headed by Adam Mosseri, intends to group its video content in a single more convenient Video tab: “Starting today, we're combining IGTV and feed videos into one format ― Instagram Video. We're also introducing a new Video tab on your profile, where this combined video format will live, to make it easier for people to discover new video content,” the social network explains in a post on the Facebook group's blog.

Improving video options

This rebranding is also an opportunity for the American giant to try to compete with TikTok by offering new options to improve the quality of videos on the site. Users will now be able to crop videos, add filters and tag people, as well as add a location. Instagram says that users will be able to watch videos in full screen simply by tapping anywhere on the video.

Just like on TikTok, users will be able to discover other videos, on similar themes, by scrolling up and down the video content feed.

Videos will be posted in the same way, by clicking on the small “+” on the app homepage and selecting “Post.”

Video previews will now be 60 seconds, although video eligible for ads will have previews limited to 15 seconds.

One combined metric

By bringing video content together in one place, Instagram aims to make data analysis easier for influencers and brands: “To make it easier to understand how videos are performing, we're merging feed post insights and video insights into one combined metric for businesses and creators.”

Finally, Instagram's IGTV ads are now renamed “Instagram In-Stream” video ads. Indeed, eligible creators, just like brands, will still be able to monetise long-form videos. However, the platform states that for “businesses interested in boosting their videos to reach more people, videos must be no longer than 60 seconds in length.” ― ETX Studio