Facebook to launch its own 'threads'

For the moment, only the accounts of certain users are affected by this test on Facebook. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 ― Is Facebook drawing inspiration from Twitter? The social network seems to be working on a new option to favour “threads,” those multiple messages written in a row, which are quite popular on Twitter.

According to Social Media Today, some Facebook users have received a new notification explaining how to create a “thread.” Social media specialist Matt Navarra even published a picture of this window on his News Feed.

This new feature would allow multiple posts to be published in a row in order to create a thread more easily. This would allow new posts to be linked to the original to provide more context and help them be better understood.

For the moment, Facebook has not indicated in which countries these first tests were launched or the number of users involved, but it did confirm this test to TechCrunch.

This feature appears very similar to Twitter threads, a practice now well established on the platform. In 2017, Twitter officially launched the “Thread” function allowing users to publish several messages in a row more easily.

We’re introducing an easier way to Tweet a thread! 👇 pic.twitter.com/L1HBgShiBR — Twitter (@Twitter) December 12, 2017

Recently, Facebook has been launching a steady stream of new features in order to distinguish itself from other social networks. ― ETX Studio