CES 2021: Meet Razer's surprising high-tech face mask (VIDEO)

You wouldn't go unnoticed in Razer's Project Hazel face mask. ― Picture courtesy of Razer via AFP

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 ― The American manufacturer Razer, which specialises in gaming hardware and accessories, has showcased a surprising high-tech face mask that filters the surrounding air. Presented at this year's CES, “Project Hazel” stands apart with its futuristic look, built-in microphones and integrated lighting effects.

This face mask has an adjustable fit, with a silicon guard around the nose and chin to help keep it sealed. The wearer's face is visible, and there are two ventilation zones ― positioned either side of the mouth ― to filter the air. According to Razer, this mask, which is currently a prototype, should be able to filter up to 95% of airborne particles, including viruses.

Project Hazel is billed as a face mask that's safe, social and sustainable. Thanks to built-in microphones and amplifiers, it ensures the wearer can be heard and understood at all times, in spite of the ventilators. And, when it's dark, the interior of the mask lights up automatically to make sure the wearer can still be seen by others.

Finally, when it's not being worn, the mask should be stored in its case, where it will not only recharge but also be sterilized via UV light.

The mask, unveiled at CES, may have created a buzz, but it has not yet been slated for release. ― AFP-Relaxnews

