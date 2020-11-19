Welcome Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6 promises to speed up wireless connections. — iStock pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 19 — Wi-Fi 6 first landed in 2019, offering a new wireless communication standard promising improved range and higher speeds than Wi-Fi 5. Now, the growing numbers of compatible internet routers and devices mean many people can start enjoying the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 at home.

Wi-Fi 6 is another name for Wi-Fi 802.11ax, the new wireless standard succeeding 802.11ac.

In theory, it promises to quadruple speeds, reaching a theoretical maximum of 4.8 Gbps.

As well as speed, the enhanced range of Wi-Fi 6 also facilitates the simultaneous connection of more devices.

The aim is to ensure an optimal wireless connection at a time when fiber optic broadband and new uses (video streaming, virtual reality, etc.) are becoming more commonplace each day.

Plus, Wi-Fi 6 should make a difference in busy public places or shared spaces (airports, railway stations, open-plan offices, shopping malls).

And for some, it may already be possible to enjoy the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 in your home, providing you have the right hardware.

For that, you’ll need a Wi-Fi router that’s compatible with the new standard. Netgear, Asus and Linskys already offer several models as well as other brands.

As for devices, a growing number of gadgets are compatible with the new standard, starting with Apple’s latest creations, the iPhone 12 and its latest MacBooks, including the model featuring the firm’s new M1 processor as well as Sony’s Playstation 5, and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series. — AFP-Relaxnews