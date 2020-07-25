Three aspects of a good gaming smartphone

The Asus ROG Phone 3 can be used with several different accessories (here, the TwinViewDock 3). ― Picture courtesy of Asus via AFP

TAIPEI, July 25 ― Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has announced the new generation of the gaming smartphone from its Republic of Gamers (ROG) division. This high-end smartphone is intended for demanding gamers, offering power, screen quality, and a slew of accessories.

Essential performance

In order to offer the best-possible gaming experience, any serious gaming smartphone needs to have impeccable technical credentials. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is one of the first smartphones to take advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + SoC, which is compatible with 5G and integrated Qualcomm Adreno 650 graphics card. These factors combine with either 12 or 16 Go of RAM, making this phone an absolute beast for speed and reactivity.

Adapted screen

Ultimately, however, what really makes the difference between a “classic” high-end smartphone and a device for gamers is the quality of its screen. In this area Asus has distinguished itself with a 6.59” HDR 19.5:9 AMOLED screen. The phone's luminosity is 1000 nits for readability in all lighting conditions, it's got a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a response time of only 1 ms for image quality that is guaranteed to be fluid and lag-free.

Useful accessories

When paired with one or several accessories, a smartphone can quickly be converted into a truly portable gaming console. To this end Asus offers a multitude of specialised products such as the ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad with controllers that link up to the smartphone in much the same way as the Nintendo Switch. Another interesting example is the TwinViewDock 3, an additional screen that can be attached to the phone.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available from mid-August starting from €999 (RM4,962). ― AFP-Relaxnews