Spotify Kids launches in the US, Canada and France to keep children busy during lockdown (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 — A few months after the launch of a beta version, Spotify has officially rolled out its children’s application, which is accessible to Spotify Family subscribers. Spotify Kids is now available in the US, Canada and France.

The new application is very easy to set up. Simply install it on a child’s phone, then log in with the family account. Thereafter, the child can choose an avatar and surf an offer of music that is tailored to their age group. In this current period of lockdown and, for many, spring break, the new initiative could not come at a better time.

As it stands the content on offer is quite limited: there’s a catalog of 8,000 songs, some 60 hours of audiobooks, and educational songs that teach kids about counting, the ABCs, science and other topics. Then there are 125 themed playlists, which Spotify Kids claims will make it easy to listen to favourite songs while discovering new ones.

It should be noted that the application is free of advertising with an interface that is extremely easy to navigate, even for younger children.

Spotify Kids can be downloaded for free from Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS). — AFP-Relaxnews

Spotify Kids Setup from SpotifyCares on Vimeo