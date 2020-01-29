Pinterest introduces virtual makeup testing with ‘Try On’ feature

Pinterest launches 'Try On.' — Picture courtesy of Pinterest

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 — Pinterest users will now be able to test out makeup virtually, thanks to the launch of a new augmented reality (AR) feature.

The social media platform has rolled out ‘Try On,’ a mobile app feature that will allow users in the US to try out different lipsticks from a range of brands, including Estée Lauder, bareMinerals, Sephora, NYX Professional Makeup, Lancôme, Urban Decay and more. The company hopes to expand the feature for worldwide users in the future.

The function, which is powered by the Pinterest Lens tool and works via mobile phone camera, lets users play around with features like shoppable Pins or saving for later shopping. They will also be able to explore different looks with similar colors, get hair, fashion and beauty inspiration and even purchase products in just a few clicks. “As we focus on building inclusive products, we’ve integrated Try On with our skin tone range feature, so Pinners can see similar lip shades on skin tones that match their own,” the company explained via its website. It added: “And with Try On, you won’t find skin smoothing or image altering effects that make you look less like you (as you might see on some other AR technologies).”

Retailers and beauty brands are increasingly embracing the power of AR technology to offer customers a more immersive shopping experience. Amazon debuted virtual lipstick trials in partnership with L’Oréal’s ModiFace augmented reality and artificial intelligence platform last year, while the prestige beauty brand Guerlain joined forces with the technology giant Voir Inc to let shoppers virtually test out some of its signature makeup products via the Voir app and by using iPads installed in Guerlain retailers worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews