Apple recalls Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Apple has announced a Smart Battery Case replacement programme for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. This affects units that were manufactured between January to October 2019, and it is also applicable to users in Malaysia.

According to Apple, affected battery cases may show signs of intermittent or no charging at all when it’s being plugged to a power source. Users may also experience intermittent charging to the iPhone from the battery case itself.

Apple emphasised that this isn’t a safety issue and eligible smart battery cases can be replaced for free. The programme will only cover the smart battery case for XS, XS Max and XR, and no other iPhone smart battery cases are included.

If you have the Smart Battery Case, you can contact your nearest Apple Authorised Service Provider. The battery case will be examined before the service to determine if it’s eligible for the programme. When it was launched, the smart battery cases are priced at RM539. It supports fast charging as well as Qi wireless charging. — SoyaCincau