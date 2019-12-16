Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Tech/Gadgets

Celcom users in East Coast of peninsular Malaysia may face service interruptions

Monday, 16 Dec 2019 11:36 AM MYT

BY ALEXANDER WONG

According to Celcom, they are facing triple fibre failure caused by floods in the East Coast of peninsular Malaysia. — — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
According to Celcom, they are facing triple fibre failure caused by floods in the East Coast of peninsular Malaysia. — — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Celcom has announced that customers in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang may experience difficulty to use data and voice call services. According to Celcom, they are facing triple fibre failure caused by floods in the East Coast of peninsular Malaysia.

 

 

Based on their update on twitter, the technical team is currently working to restore its services by 1PM today. The blue telco also advises everyone to stay safe.

Tune Talk has also shared a similar update by retweeting Celcom’s Tweet. The interruptions will also affect other MVNOs that operate on Celcom’s network and this includes Yoodo, RedOne and XoX.

 

 

If you’re facing flood in your area, you are advised to save as much as bandwidth to reduce the load on the communications systems. As recommended by CFM previously, users are urged to use SMS to communicate and to limit online activity to avoid congestion. It is also best to keep all of your power banks fully charge and you can utilise your phone’s power-saving mode to reduce consumption. You can learn tips on staying connecting during floods here.

If you’re in Kelantan, Terengganu or Pahang, do let us know how’s your mobile experience so far. — SoyaCincau

Related Articles

In Tech/Gadgets