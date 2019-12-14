Malay Mail

Google’s interpreter live translation tool is rolling out to iOS and Android

Saturday, 14 Dec 2019 10:03 AM MYT

The Google Assistant's interpreter mode — previously exclusive to smart displays and speakers — has begun rolling out to mobile devices. — Picture courtesy of Google
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 — At the beginning of the year, Google launched interpreter mode for smart displays and speakers. Now, the live translation tool is coming to mobile devices, as well.

Back in February, Google launched an Assistant feature for smart displays called interpreter mode. The tool can understand conversations being conducted in different languages in real time and display the translation of each person on a split screen. This week, this feature began rolling out to iOS and Android devices, too. 

To activate this mode, a user can call on the Assistant to “be my Thai translator” or “help me speak Thai.” In response, they will be provided with live subtitles of the conversation right on their phone. The Assistant will then offer the speakers automated Smart Replies to hasten the discussion and possibly make it more natural. If members of the conversation are in a quiet environment and don’t want to speak, interpreter mode can translate text-based messages live.

 

 

This tool is expected to be far more useful on a smartphone which can be used when one is out and about in the world of unfamiliar places rather than on an at-home or in-office smart display where language barriers are likely fewer.

In any case, interpreter mode can work worldwide with 44 different languages. If you’re an Android user, because it’s integrated right into the Assistant, there’s no need to download anything. iOS device owners, on the other hand, need to download the latest version of the Google Assistant app. — AFP-Relaxnews

