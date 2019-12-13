Facebook Messenger gets Star Wars theme to celebrate ‘Rise of Skywalker’

Facebook announces Star Wars-themed Messenger features. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 13 — Facebook has announced that the company is celebrating the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with the launch of a Star Wars theme for Messenger.

With the release of the final film in the Skywalker saga just over a week away, Facebook is getting in on the Star Wars action by launching limited-edition The Rise of Skywalker-inspired stickers, AR effects, reactions and chat theme.

The features were designed in partnership with Disney and let users enjoy reacting to messages with special-edition reactions and stickers featuring characters from the saga including BB8, Rey, Finn, and more intergalactic characters including aliens and robots.

Also available is an optional chat theme that turns the background of the conversation into a starfield with the text bubbles taking on a dark theme.

New AR filters have launched for the application's camera tool, making the subject look like they're making the jump to hyper speed, piloting an X-wing or brandishing a lightsaber.

This Star Wars theme and all complementary features are available to Messenger users in the US starting yesterday. It can be activated within the settings menu found in a conversation thread. — AFP-Relaxnews