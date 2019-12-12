New smartphones and a virtual reality headset: Oppo shifts up a gear

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is the first smartphone to ship with one of the new-generation chips from Qualcomm. — AFP pic

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 — Make no mistake, Oppo has revved up its technology for 2020. On the occasion of the Inno Day 2019 conference in Shenzhen, China, Oppo demonstrated its cutting-edge tech to the international press with a presentation that included numerous innovations. These included a new smartphone and prototypes for augmented reality headsets.

The major news of the event was the Reno 3 Pro: the first ever smartphone to ship with one of Qualcomm’s new generation of 5G-compatible chips.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is powered by the SnapDragon 765G, which has an onboard 5G modem.The manufacturer announced that the smartphone could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Not surprisingly, it also features SuperVOOC 2.0 ultra-fast charging technology, which allows it to be fully charged in half an hour. With regard to photography, it has a four-camera module on the back with zoom and an ultra wide angle lens. The device will soon be available for order in China and the launch date is set for December 26, however, no information was disclosed on a future launch in Europe.

Oppo also took advantage of the event to unveil a prototype smartphone without a notch, but with a frontal camera placed directly under the screen.

Moving on to other devices, Oppo also announced that it would soon be launching a smartwatch and wireless headphones, probably in the first half of 2020, with a view to creating a comprehensive in-house product range, along the lines of what is on offer from the world’s leading smartphone producers.

Finally, the real surprise was the presentation of an augmented reality headset, still in the prototype stage, which is adapted to both games and services. The Oppo “AR Glass” is an autonomous device equipped with several cameras and sensors that enable it to evolve in a 3D space mixing reality and virtual elements. Oppo wanted to demonstrate its expertise in this field, in defiance of giants like Samsung and Apple, but for the moment the headset remains a prototype and there are no plans to bring such a product to market. — AFP-Relaxnews



