Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is now in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 ― The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is now available in Malaysia and it is the Korean smartphone maker’s latest flagship Android tablet. It features a redesigned S Pen which now can be attached to the rear and charge wirelessly.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is officially priced at RM3,099 and it is offered with 128GB of storage. It comes in three colours ― Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue and Rose Blush.

From now until 31st October 2019, customers can get the Tab S6 Book Cover Keyboard worth RM699 for only RM200 when they purchase the Tab S6. The tablet is now available at all Samsung Experience stores and authorised dealers nationwide. You can also order it on Samsung Malaysia’s online store.

To recap on the specs, the Tab S6 comes with a 10.5” WQXGA Super AMOLED display and it runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB of RAM. If you need more storage, it also accepts microSD card expansion up to 1TB.

For greater productivity, it supports Samsung DeX which allows you to transform the tablet into a desktop-like setup. The Book Cover Keyboard comes with a trackpad and it has a dedicated combo key to activate DeX mode instantly.

For the first time, it features a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main and 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. It can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while the front comes with an 8MP selfie shooter.

Powering the device is a 7,040mAh battery that is rated to last up to 15 hours of video playback. There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack but it does come with quad-speakers that are tuned with AKG and has Dolby Atmos enhancement. ― SoyaCincau