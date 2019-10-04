Everything you need to know about Realme 5 and 5 Pro (VIDEO)

Pre-orders for the Realme 5 Pro will begin today until October 11, 2019; online sales will begin on October 10, with offline sales starting on the 11th. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 ― Realme has just launched the new quad camera Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, with both devices sitting squarely in the mid-range. After the success of the Realme 3 Pro, the release of the Realme 5 series has been eagerly-anticipated for awhile — and the Pro version retains the same price from its predecessor, with more RAM.

The Realme 5, meanwhile, also retains the same base model as the Realme 3, albeit with more storage. Both are seemingly very viable options in the affordable mid-range market, with more details below.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 5 Pro is available in a single variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while there are 2 variants for the Realme 5: 3GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, with Malaysian pricing as follows:

Realme 5 Pro — 8GB RAM, 128GB storage — RM1,099

Realme 5 — 4GB RAM, 128GB storage — RM799

Realme 5 — 3GB RAM, 64GB storage — RM599

For the first time (for Realme smartphone), both models will be sold exclusively on Realme’s Flagship Store on Lazada for online orders. Pre-orders for the Realme 5 Pro will begin today until October 11, 2019; online sales will begin on October 10, with offline sales starting on the 11th. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 will be available on October 17, with no pre-order available.

As for colour options, the Realme 5 Pro comes in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue, while the Realme 5 is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Realme 5 and Realme5 Pro Specs

Under the hood, the Realme 5 Pro is powered by the upper-midrange Snapdragon 712 AIE, which is mated to 8GB of RAM. There’s a quad camera at the rear, with a 48MP main camera (Sony IMX586), an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing camera housed in a dewdrop notch.

Its 4,035mAh battery can be charged using 20W Vooc Flash Charge 3.0, and the Realme 5 Pro now comes with a USB-C port as compared to the Realme 3 Pro’s microUSB port. In more good news, Realme has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack on the 5 Pro, while it comes with a 6.3” Full HD+ display.

The Realme 5, on the other hand, packs a Snapdragon 665 AIE , with a larger 6.5” HD+ display that has a dewdrop notch as well. For photography, the Realme 5 also packs a quad camera setup: a 12MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the notch, you’ve got a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies.

However, it’s in the battery department that the Realme really shines, with a huge 5,000mAh battery sustaining the device. All things considered, both the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are certainly interesting devices, with base prices for the mid-rangers retained from their predecessors — with upgraded specs and configurations.

If you’re interested to find out more, scroll below for the unboxing and hands-on videos of the new Realme smartphones. ― SoyaCincau