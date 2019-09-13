'Super Smash Bros Ultimate' scoops five at Japan Game Awards

'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' unites multiple game characters from famous franchises in an atypical fighting game. ― Picture courtesy of Nintendo via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 ― Nintendo Switch multiplayer action game Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the franchise's fifth entry, collected five awards from the 2019 Japan Game Awards held on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show.

The critical and commercial impact of Super Smash Bros Ultimate both domestically and worldwide was recognised through five accolades at the 2019 Japan Game Awards.

It won the ceremony's Grand Award on top of the Global Award for a Japanese Product, the Best Sales Award, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Award, and one of 11 Excellence Awards.

There were no other multiple winners.

Red Dead Redemption 2 won the Global Award (Foreign Product) while Nintendo's line of cardboard self-assembly virtual reality kits for the Switch console, Nintendo Labo, won the Special Prize.

Also in VR, the PlayStation 4 game Astro Bot: Rescue Mission won the Game Designers Award.

Winning an Excellence Award alongside SSBU were Apex Legends, Detroit: Become Human, Devil May Cry 5, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Judgment, Kingdom Hearts 3, Marvel's Spider-Man, Megido72, the Resident Evil 2 remake, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Monster Hunter: World, for which the the Iceborne expansion pack was released during TGS week, achieved a double win in 2018, as did Dragon Quest XI and Call of Duty: World War II. ― AFP-Relaxnews