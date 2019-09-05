Google Pixel users reporting that the Android 10 update is stuck on boot screen

Android 10 was only just rolled out to Google Pixel devices — and some other devices — but it seems that users are having trouble updating their smartphones to the latest OS from Google. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Android 10 was only just rolled out to Google Pixel devices — and some other devices — but it seems that users are having trouble updating their smartphones to the latest OS from Google. Among other things, the update will bring a system-wise Dark Mode to smartphones, along with the new (and welcome) ability to push security patches via the Google Play Store and the introduction of gesture navigation.

However, a number of users have reported that they are stuck at the boot screen with the Google logo. According to some complaints, the installation process has been stuck—with some reporting that they’ve been waiting for up to 6 hours. At the moment, it seems like this issue isn’t confined to any particular device, with users of different Pixel smartphones reporting the issue to various extents.

According to one of the comments on the Google support page, a help representative from Google has stated that this is a known issue that they are looking into. He also went on to explain that if you reset the device 7 times, the smartphone will revert back to the previous Android 9 version.

We don’t have a Pixel on hand to try this out, but Android Central explains that if you’re stuck on the boot screen with your Pixel smartphone, you can try to manually side-load the update, or you can go into recovery mode to reboot the system. Press down on the power button and volume down keys together, and then navigate to “Reboot system now”. You can then try to install the OTA Android 10 update again.

If you’ve experienced the same issue, do let us know in the comments section. At the moment, Android 10 is available on Google Pixel smartphones, while the Redmi K20 Pro is reportedly receiving the official update as well—along with, of course, the Essential Phone. — SoyaCincau