‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ multiplayer teaser features helicopter drop-in

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' has released a social media teaser titled 'Proceed to the LZ.' — Handout via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 — Ahead of a full trailer scheduled for an August 1 reveal, the 2019 return to 2007 smash hit Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare shows one of the ways players can expect to begin a round of multiplayer: By helicopter.

After a new two-on-two Gunfight mode was shown midway through July, Call of Duty publisher Activision and franchise studio Infinity Ward are preparing to show how a more traditional multiplayer will work.

Proceed to the LZ.



The #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Premiere arrives next week on August 1st. pic.twitter.com/mkKVdrY6Q7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 25 July 2019

A fifteen-second teaser posted to Call of Duty social media accounts illustrates one of the game’s “tactical infils (or ‘infiltrations’)” that “usually occur between the time you’ve chosen your Multiplayer Loadout and the start of the MP match,” according to an explanation from the franchise website.

Players can expect to see their character carry that equipment loadout as the infiltration takes place. The Call of Duty blog suggested that this is only one of several different scripted match entrances.

This new style of match introduction could be taken as a nod to Battle Royale genre spearheads PUBG and Fortnite that have players parachuting or paragliding in from great heights. The Battle Royale mode from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 adopted a similar approach.

By contrast, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is choosing a more realistic mechanism, in keeping with its overall tone.

The teaser arrives ahead of a multiplayer gameplay premiere set for August 1 via twitch.tv/callofduty.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reimagining of one of the series’ high points, 2007 release Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The new game is to launch on October 25 across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A form of cross-platform multiplayer is anticipated, in which players from the game’s PlayStation, Xbox and PC communities can be grouped together according to whether they are using gamepad controllers or mouse and keyboard setups. — AFP-Relaxnews