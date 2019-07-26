Nintendo plans Disney-themed Switch console for Japan (VIDEO)

October's special-edition 'Disney Tsum Tsum Festival' Nintendo Switch arrives three weeks after the Switch Lite's launch. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, July 26 ― For the release of party game Disney Tsum Tsum Festival, Nintendo is planning a special-edition Switch console for its Japanese fans this October.

Releasing in time for the October 10, 2019 launch of “Disney Tsum Tsum Festival,” the special-edition Nintendo Switch's TV dock and controllers are adorned with Tsum Tsum motifs.

The Disney Tsum Tsum Festival game is based on Disney's range of miniature, plump, collectible plushies, as well as a popular 2013 mobile puzzle app developed by South Korea's Line Corporation.

It goes beyond the bounds of “Disney Tsum Tsum,” which had an enormous audience in Japan, by encompassing a variety of mini-games such as Bubble Hockey, Curling, and Coin Dozer, as well as a modified version of the original app.

The special-edition Switch is the classic model style, as introduced in March 2017, with violet and magenta detatchable controllers.

It includes the retail copy of Disney Tsum Tsum Festival.

Nintendo is also planning to launch a second kind of Switch console on September 20. The lighter, less expensive US$199 (RM819) Switch Lite, without detachable controllers or a TV dock, is intended for use as a portable console only. ― AFP-Relaxnews