PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) will provide full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding the investigation into the transfer of three Asian elephants, known as Dara, Amoi, and Kelat (DAK), from Taiping Zoo to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said the ministry has taken note of the ongoing investigation and reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in every aspect of the country’s wildlife management.

“NRES is prepared to provide full and comprehensive cooperation to the authorities throughout the course of this investigation to ensure that the investigative process is completed thoroughly and transparently,” he said in a statement today.

Arthur said the ministry would not compromise or shield any party if any misconduct, irregularities, or breaches of procedure in relation to the transfer are proven.

He added that this stance is important to safeguard the integrity of institutions and the country’s reputation at the international level.

Yesterday, the MACC confirmed that it had opened an investigation into the transfer of DAK following allegations of leakages and irregularities in the process.

On June 18, wildlife rights group Hak Asasi Hidupan Liar Malaysia (Hidup) called on the MACC to investigate the transfer of the three elephants.

The organisation also alleged that certain payments related to the transfer were not channelled to the government and linked several individuals to transactions estimated to be worth RM53 million. — Bernama