KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Rain Rave Water Festival held on the Labour Day holiday generated an estimated RM320.4 million in overall tourism revenue, Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing told Parliament this morning.

The event, which received backlash primarily from more conservative politicians, drew close to half a million visitors across all seven states it was held in. The event was held concurrently in Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Johor, Melaka, Kedah, Pahang and Labuan. The revenue from the six states was some RM71 million.

“So estimates indicate it contributed a total of RM370 million to the economy,” Tiong said during the Minister’s Question Time.

“We received positive feedback from local tourism players, and they actually want us to try and make it a yearly event,” he added.

The Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 came under public criticism, but the ministry defended the street party as a centerpiece for the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.