Louis Vuitton posts video game inspired by Virgil Abloh’s work on its website

PARIS, July 18 ― Endless Runner, a 1980s-themed video game posted online by the French luxury brand, is inspired by the label's Autumn-Winter 2019 menswear collection designed by Virgil Abloh.

Louis Vuitton's March runway show was set in an imaginary New York street, the same universe found in the retro-inspired video game now posted on the brand's website.

The game features a figure running past brick walls and storefronts, avoiding obstacles such as garbage cans, construction zones, and telephone booths. Players can collect Louis Vuitton logos to increase their score.

The video game arrives a few days after the July 12 opening of Louis Vuitton's pop-up boutique in southern Manhattan. The Men's Autumn-Winter 2019 collection was originally met with outcry as it contained many references to Michael Jackson following renewed allegations of child sexual abuse in a shocking documentary that aired earlier this year. In response to the criticism, Louis Vuitton chose to remove all references to him from their line.

To play the Endless Runner game: https://eu.louisvuitton.com/eng-e1/stories/endless-runner-game. ― AFP-Relaxnews