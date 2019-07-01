Huawei Malaysia offers two years warranty for smartphones and tablets

If you’re planning to buy a Huawei smartphone or tablet, you can now enjoy two years warranty that’s covered by Huawei Malaysia. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Huawei Malaysia has officially announced a One Year Warranty Extension offer for eligible devices. This includes the Mate 20, P30, Nova 4, mediaPad M5 series and the Nova 3i. The extended warranty can be redeemed via the HiCare application from 1st July to 30th September 2019.

If you’re planning to buy a Huawei smartphone or tablet, you can now enjoy two years warranty that’s covered by Huawei Malaysia. Like most smartphone makers, the devices originally come with a one-year warranty, however, a couple of authorised retailers are now offering Huawei devices with a longer warranty duration.

As announced by DirectD, you can enjoy the 2 years warranty for purchases made from July 1 to September 30, 2019. The extended warranty covers a variety of devices which include the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20X. On top of that, it also covers the Huawei Nova 3i, Nova 4, Nova 4e, Mediapad M5 and MediaPad M5 Pro. The listed devices are original Huawei Malaysia set.

In case you missed it, Huawei has announced a price cut for its current flagship models. The Huawei P30 is now going for RM2,299 (Original: RM2,699) while the P30 Pro (256GB) is priced at RM3,399 (Original: RM3,799). Meanwhile, the Huawei Nova 3i is going for RM799.

Apart from DirectD, retailer Mobile2Go is also offering the Huawei P30, P30 Pro and Nova 3i at a discount as well. The devices are also listed with a 2-year official warranty by Huawei Malaysia.

It is also worth pointing out that both DirectD and Mobile2Go have offered a 100 per cent refund policy for Huawei devices if it loses access to Google Play Store and services. In case you missed it, US President Donald Trump has announced over the weekend that Huawei will be able to continue to deal with American based companies. This means US companies such as Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom will be able to provide supply and support to Huawei. ― SoyaCincau