JOHOR BAHRU, June 18 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has urged party members not selected as candidates for the upcoming state election to remain steadfast in the coalition’s struggle.

The Johor caretaker menteri besar said efforts to strengthen the party must remain strong, with the people as the primary focus of the struggle.

“Not being selected (as candidates) is not the end. There may be other responsibilities ahead as Members of Parliament, and some may serve in the party machinery, as the seats are limited.

“Just like any other party, they will also face similar challenges, but the important thing is that we must remain steadfast in the party’s struggle, with the ultimate objective of serving the people,” he said in a special interview with the media at the Johor Menteri Besar’s official residence in Saujana here yesterday.

He said this when asked about his advice to individuals who were not selected to contest in the Johor state election this time.

The incumbent Machap assemblyman said that the BN candidate selection process is about 80 per cent complete, but the final list will only be confirmed once candidates receive their watikah (letters of appointment).

“At this 80 per cent stage, everything can still change. Nothing is cast in stone until the day you receive your watikah, as there have been cases where watikahs previously issued were withdrawn,” he said.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said that the candidate selection criteria cover diverse professional backgrounds, are not restricted to any particular age group and require candidates to be well known in their respective state constituencies.

“The candidate must be a local, known in the constituency, and acceptable to the community. This reflects what the BN president (previously) said about a winnable, acceptable and likeable (WALI) candidate.

“For me, age is not the main factor, whether young or old. A candidate must be capable of serving the people. It is no use being young and energetic if he is unable to serve the people,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also said that any decision on candidate selection is not made unilaterally, but requires the approval of BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as well as top party leaders.

Meanwhile, he said young voters and first-time voters formed a very important segment in determining the formation of the state government.

“Those aged below 40 make up between 20 and 40 per cent of the population (in Johor), but the majority of our elected representatives have engaged with them, and I believe they understand that we are depending on young voters,” he said.

In this regard, he urged all Johoreans, including those working in Singapore, to exercise their right to vote on July 11.

Onn Hafiz said the state government under his leadership has strived to deliver its best for the people and is ready to continue serving should it be given another mandate to govern Johor.

“As a state that practises democracy, the higher the voter turnout, the better the representation for Johor. I have done my best, and insya-Allah, if given another mandate, we will continue to give our best for Bangsa Johor,” he said.

The Johor state election is scheduled for July 11, with nomination day set for June 27 and early voting on July 7. — Bernama