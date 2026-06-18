KOTA BHARU, June 17 — The Regent of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, consented to receive the Minister of Communications, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil at the Kota Lama Palace.

The audience ceremony which took place at the Kota Lama Palace, here, started at 5pm yesterday.

The Kelantan Sultan’s Media Office in a statement today informed that the audience session was intended to brief the Regent on the latest developments and reports related to the scope of the Ministry of Communications’ work.

Among the main issues presented were current affairs and the problem of fake accounts that are increasingly rampant on social media, especially involving the spread of false news and negative content related to the Malaysian Royal Institution.

During the event, which lasted about an hour, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry also consented to receive a memento from Fahmi as a token of respect.

Accompanying Fahmi at the event was the Senior Private Secretary to the Minister of Communications, MohamadAsif Afifi Mohd Yusof, the Minister of Communications accompanying officer, Tuan Ahmad Afifi Hamdan Tuan Aziz, and staff from the Minister of Communications’ office.

The event was also attended by senior officers from the Kelantan Sultan’s Office and concluded with a friendly meet-and-greet session and a photo session with the invited guests. — Bernama